CHARLOTTE – The Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery opened an art exhibition, “Hair! - A Celebration,” May 7 featuring the works of more than 25 artists based on the theme of human hair.
The collection consists of various mediums, ranging from black and white photography to colorful three-dimensional pieces.
A sampling of the work may be seen on the gallery’s social media platforms: @NineEighteenNine on Instagram and Nine Eighteen Nine on Facebook. The HAIR! Exhibition will run through June 24. The closing reception takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 24.
“Hair!” is an installation by curator and gallery owner Joanne Rogers.
Since its January 2022 opening in this location, the gallery has hosted a number of themed exhibitions designed to have a positive impact on the Charlotte community. Recent exhibitions have included: “Your Good Neighbor CLT” And “America Gentrified” by Charlotte artists Eva Crawford and John Miles III respectively.
The Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturday or by appointment in the new Visual And Performing Art Center at 700 N. Tryon St.
