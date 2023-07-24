CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn teamed with UnitedHealthcare to support about 50 families and more than 90 children at a back-to-school event July 19 at St. Johns Baptist Church.
Chinn and UnitedHealthcare volunteers helped families shop for school supplies. Families also received a meal and the opportunity to play summer games.
The initiative is thanks to a $15,000 donation from UnitedHealthcare to the Jeremy Chinn Foundation, which supports families experiencing homelessness. The partnership is part of UnitedHealthcare’s efforts to help families transition from homelessness to housing.
