CHARLOTTE – CoreLife Novant Health and Mosaic Pediatric Therapy have signed leases at the Terraces Medical Plaza in Pineville, according to MPV Properties.
CoreLife Novant Health, a weight management healthcare practice, is taking 6,565 square feet adjacent to OrthoCarolina. It is on track to open toward the end of the year. CoreLife Novant Health has 32 clinics nationwide with five to seven locations planned for the Charlotte area.
Mosaic Pediatric Therapy signed a lease for 6,355 square feet. The firm provides behavioral analysis services to families working through autism challenges. It operates 11 locations.
Collett Capital purchased the property in 2018 shortly after Bi-Lo vacated 44,000 square feet.
The former grocery store was subdivided for OrthoCarolina’s 20,000 square feet lease and the remaining 24,000 square feet is now being split into four suites with a common lobby. Suites range from 5,539 to 6,565 square feet, including CoreLife Novant Health’s new office.
Façade renovations are also underway to accompany the creation of the new office suite and common area lobby.
Ownership is also building out a 6,240-square-foot office spec suite that can be easily converted into medical use.
The floor plan includes a mix of private office, exam rooms, conference rooms and open space. The spec suite will be available in December.
There is currently 18,156 rentable square feet of contiguous space available as well as two smaller suites consisting of 1,888 and 3,898 square feet. The owners are targeting other medical uses for the remaining vacancies.
About the transactions
Corelife Novant Health was represented by Matt King and Christy Crouch Smith with CBRE Triad. Mosaic Pediatric Therapy was represented by John Lambert with Lambert Commercial Real Estate.
