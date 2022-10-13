CHARLOTTE – Organizers of the 2022 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon have announced a new location for the 2022 Expo.
Victoria Yards (219 E. 7th St.) will host the 2022 Expo on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Runners can pick up bib numbers, event tees, and extras, as well as engage with sponsors, partners and friends. Music, beer and food trucks will set the stage for a full day of fun for anyone who wants to be part of the action.
“We’re busting the template – again – for what, where and how an event expo event should be,” said Alaina Williams of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. “Runners, family, friends, and our partners will be in for another out-of-the-ordinary pre-race experience.”
Organizers wanted to make sure the location was easy to find and easy to get to.
“We love the vibe and the energy that come with an Uptown event location,” Williams said. “We also appreciate how easy access and accessible parking can enhance that experience—we think we’ve got both of those covered!”
Williams says the Expo is nearly sold out, but inquiries can be made directly to alaina@runcharlotte.com
The Mano Bella “Bottega” in The Market at 7th Street will host the event’s official pre-race pasta dinner. Runners can show their bib numbers for $2 off their pasta order on Nov. 11. Ten percent of all sales will go toward Hemby Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.