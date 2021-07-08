WEDDINGTON – A new young single adult congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has formed in the south Charlotte area.
The congregation will serve those between the ages of 18 and 30 who desire to strengthen their faith and form connections with other young single adults.
Prior to its formation, these young single adults (YSA) attended traditional church services or traveled up to 45 minutes to attend a YSA congregation in Uptown Charlotte.
This branch, the name of a smaller-sized Latter-day Saint congregation, will allow congregants to worship together weekly and strengthen relationships with their peers.
“I’m excited to work with these amazing young adults as we build a community of love, support, and acceptance,” said Mark Beck, the ecclesiastical leader of the branch.
Josh Chapman, who will be attending the YSA branch, said he is also excited to socialize with peers who share his values.
Despite a trend toward declining church membership in America – dropping below 50% for the first time in over 80 years according to Gallup – these young Latter-day Saints value their church membership.
“My faith is stronger than ever,” said Angela Butler, who will be attending the YSA branch. “The Church helps me focus on the Lord and draw closer to Him. Having a young single adult branch will help me learn and grow from others who have a similar desire to live a Christian life.”
One of the unique features of a YSA branch is the opportunity for young adults to serve their peers and the community. Members will serve through the Church’s lay ministry program, which will provide them leadership opportunities as they serve as ecclesiastical advisors, teachers, activities coordinators and ministers to each other.
Additionally, the YSAs provide outreach to the broader Charlotte community in the form of ongoing service work and special service projects.
“Young adults want to help those around them,” YSA advisor Fran Bennett said. “They have a tremendous ability to make an impact for good in the greater Charlotte community.”
Want to join?
The YSA branch meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. for worship services at 5897 Hemby Road, Weddington. All single adults between the ages of 18 and 30 are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.