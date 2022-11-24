CHARLOTTE – CleanAIRE NC and the Historic West End Green District will unveil a new clean air garden next week at the Wells Fargo ATM on 2512 Beatties Ford Road.
In addition to expanding green space in the Historic West End, the garden will also improve air quality and community health in the neighborhood. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Nov. 29, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
The new garden is part of the larger Historic West End Green District campaign aimed at providing clean air awareness programs, expanding electric vehicle infrastructure and generating green solutions for the community.
“The importance of investing in communities who have been historically left out of the clean energy and green solutions space cannot be overstated,” said Daisha Williams, CleanAIRE NC environmental justice manager. “Bringing visibility and awareness to the benefits of green spaces is only the beginning of what is possible. The Historic West End Green District will continue to grow, with the goal of providing relief in air pollution from our most vulnerable communities.”
The garden was designed by Tim Johnson Landscaping and features several ozone-sensitive native plants such as cutleaf coneflower. These plants show visible damage when exposed to ground-level ozone pollution, which can both alert residents to the presence of a dangerous air pollutant and raise community awareness of the impact air quality has on both plant and human health.
Organizers will also install signage at the garden to explain its purpose, provide educational resources and highlight the partnership among CleanAIRE NC, Historic West End residents and the Wells Fargo Foundation.
The clean air garden is the first green infrastructure project within the Historic West End Green District initiative, which is supported by funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation. Project organizers have established a “green team” of a dozen community members who will maintain the garden and play an active role in many of the future Green District projects planned for the Historic West End.
Visit cleanairenc.org/hwe-clt/ to learn more about the Historic West End Green District.
