CHARLOTTE – Woodlawn Community Fellowship has approached city leaders with plans to build 38 townhomes between Park Road Shopping Center and Myers Park High School.
The 1.7-acre site is south of the intersection at Selwyn Avenue and East Woodlawn Road. The church needs to convince Charlotte City Council to rezone the property from single-family residential to urban residential
Anderson Pearson was among three neighbors speaking against the proposal during the July 19 public hearing.
“While we welcome and even encourage multifamily for this location, we oppose the petitioner's current site plan strategy,” Pearson told the council. “For most of us, density is not the issue. We agree this is a great spot for it. Layout is the issue.”
Pearson outlined three concerns from neighbors. They want a 20-foot buffer between the project and single-family homes to the south, limited or no access to neighboring Pinehurst Place and more parking.
Neighbors developed their own site plans as well as secured nearly 400 signatures in support of their requests.
Collin Brown, an attorney with Alexander Ricks LLC assisting the development team, told the council that talks with the neighbors have been very respectful. His team met with the community five times between January and the public hearing.
“We understand the points that they've made,” Brown said. “We are doing our best to balance a site responsibly.”
Initially, the proposal called for up to 56 units, but that has been whittled down to 38 units. Removing additional units from the site plan may prompt the prices of the townhomes to increase, Brown said, adding the team doesn't want the price point to creep toward the million-dollar range like a nearby development.
“Our goal was not to be at that price point; however, we will continue conversations with these neighbors,” Brown said.
City staff doesn't recommend approval until it sees some design changes, including the buffer and building heights.
Brown said the proposal city staff evaluated was five weeks old and that a more recent draft of the proposal satisfies a lot of the concerns.
Councilman Ed Driggs said it was hard to draw conclusions on an outdated proposal. He would have liked to see more work go into project with city staff before it reached the public hearing.
Councilwoman Victoria Watlington brought up the idea of having affordable housing associated with the project.
The development team anticipates selling the townhomes at market rate.
Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt wanted to ensure the project didn't create stormwater issues.
Councilman Tariq Bokhari lives near the project and attended a community meeting a couple weeks prior to the hearing.
“There are some differing viewpoints but it's been a very productive dialogue of people trying to work together to find a solution,” he said. “So for that, I'm very appreciative, and I think we've got work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.