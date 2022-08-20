BELMONT – The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.
NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge (U.S. 74/29) over Lake Wylie and improvements to the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard with Catawba Street (N.C. 7) in Belmont. These improvements will include bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout the project area and aesthetic details on the new bridge.
Citizens can offer input on the project through the project website through Aug. 26.
Anyone who requires accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact Tony Gallagher at magallagher@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6069.
