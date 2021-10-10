CORNELIUS – N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to Bailey Road between Poole Place Drive and U.S. 21/Statesville Road in Mecklenburg County.
A project website has been developed with information like an area map, scope of the project and schedule. The public is welcome to submit comments through Nov. 5.
NCDOT proposes to extend and realign Bailey Road about 1,600 feet south of its current location. The project begins at Poole Place Drive, continuing about 0.5 miles to U.S. 21/Statesville Road.
The following proposed improvements are intended to improve safety and offer mobility options for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians:
• Installing a roundabout connecting Bailey Road, Poole Place Drive and Bailey Road Extension.
• Removing the sharp curve in the existing Bailey Road alignment.
• Building a 10-foot-wide multi-use path connecting the roundabout to the Caldwell Station Creek Greenway.
• Building a bridge to keep Bailey Road separated from the greenway.
Visiting the project website U-6105: Bailey Road Extension - Cornelius - PublicInput.com is the best way to submit comments or questions.
People may also submit questions or comments by calling 984-205-6615 and enter project code 4806. Written comments may be submitted by email to baileyrd-us21@publicinput.com or by mail to Donald Griffith, Project Manager, 716 W. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
