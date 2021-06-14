RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 7 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the record for litter collection set in 2019.
“Easing COVID restrictions and summer break means more people out on the roads, and that means more people could be littering across our beautiful state,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Whether you’re driving to the coast, the mountains or anywhere in between, make sure to always secure your load and don’t throw trash out the window.”
NCDOT reports the agency and its partners have removed 7 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1. At this rate, NCDOT will exceed the 10.5 million pounds of litter collected in 2019.
NCDOT uses state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
In addition, the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep will be held from Sept. 11 to 25. More details will be shared as the event approaches.
