RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be shutting down major construction that could affect Memorial Day weekend travelers because of lane closures along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes from this Friday morning until next Tuesday night.
There are some exceptions where construction conditions do not allow for the opening of all lanes. That includes projects where highways are being rebuilt or widened, or where a new bridge may be going into place. Construction work that does not impact the travel lanes can take place over the extended weekend.
Updates on construction projects and incidents such as a crash that can affect a trip can be found 24 hours a day by going to DriveNC.gov.
The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have already started their Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket campaign in all 100 counties. There will be checkpoints at various locations around the state through June 5 looking for vehicle occupants without seat belts, impaired drivers and other violations.
