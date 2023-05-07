CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation has delayed timelines for 16 construction projects in Mecklenburg, Union and Iredell counties, prompting the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to collect more public input.
The NCDOT released a final version of the 2024-2033 State Transportation Improvement Program on April 3 that included the construction delays to 16 projects in the CRTPO’s 2024-2033 Transportation Improvement Program draft.
Thirteen of the 16 projects have been delayed by one year. The other three projects have been delayed two years.
“NCDOT project schedule delays are due to swaps, delivery schedule changes and STIP balancing to ensure fiscal constraint is met,” the CRTPO explained on its website.
Five of the projects involve U.S. 74 corridor improvements in Charlotte and Matthews:
• Build grade separation at Sharon Forest Drive and interchange at Village Lake Drive in Charlotte.
• Add general purpose and express lanes west of Idlewild Road to Wallace Lane and build express lane interchange on the west side of Conference Drive in Charlotte.
• Build interchanges at Sardis Road North and Sam Newell Road as well as build the Arequipa Drive extension between Sardis Road North and Sam Newell Road in Charlotte and Matthews.
• Build an interchange at Matthews-Mint Hill Road and extension of Northeast Parkway from Overcash Drive to Waiting Street in Matthews.
• Independence Pointe Parkway: Build roadway on new location from Windsor Square Drive to N.C. 51 (Matthews Township Parkway) in Matthews.
The construction date for the U.S. 74 corridor projects were moved from 2027 to 2028.
Five other projects are in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties:
• Widen U.S. 521 (Lancaster Highway/Johnston Road) to multi-lanes from the South Carolina state line to Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte. Construction was moved from 2026 to 2028.
• Build a multi-use path on south side of N.C. 51 from Trade Street to Independence Pointe Parkway in Matthews. Construction was moved from 2025 to 2027.
• Widen East John Street/Old Monroe Road to multi-lanes east of I-485 to west of Morningside Meadow Lane in Matthews. Construction was moved from 2024 to 2025.
• Widen East John Street/Old Monroe Road to multi-lanes from Morningside Meadow Lane to Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road in Stallings. Construction was moved from 2024 to 2025.
• Realign James Hamilton Road to intersect with Rocky River Road at Myers Road in Monroe. Construction was moved from 2025 to 2026.
The CRTPO had already tried to collect public comment for its Transportation Improvement Program from March 16 to April 14 but only received a letter from Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam Jr. that expressed concerns for the underfunding and timing of the future Bailey Road extension and scheduling for seven other highway projects.
“The timely completion of these projects is essential for continuing economic growth in our community and the entire Lake Norman region, in addition to the tremendous transportation benefits these projects bring,” Washam wrote in support of accelerating the projects. “The town is also very concerned about the safety of our citizens with increased congestion and the possibility of accidents within these critical transportation corridors.”
The public can offer feedback on the 2024-2033 Transportation Improvement Program draft through May 17 via email at email@crtpo.org or mail at CRTPO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St., 8th floor, Charlotte, NC 28202.
The public can also speak during public comment periods at CRTPO meetings at 6 p.m. May 17 and June 21 in room 267 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The CRTPO is scheduled to vote on the plan during that June 21 meeting.
