CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project today on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp closures and intermittent lane closures on the John Belk Freeway.
Each night through Sunday morning, crews will close these ramps:
• From the I-77 South (including express lanes) and I-77 North to the inner loop
• From the inner loop to N. Graham, N. Church and N. College streets
• From the outer loop to N. Graham Street
The ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night – Friday morning, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night – Saturday morning, and from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday night – Sunday morning.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.
NCDOT cautions drivers to slow down and use extra caution while going through the work zones. They also need to pay extra attention to the road for their own safety, as well as any occupants of other vehicles and the construction crews in the area.
Visit DriveNC.gov for details.
