CHAPEL HILL – Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 223 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences and professional degree programs who meet eligibility requirements.
A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Less than 1% of all college students qualify.
Here are names of inductees from Mecklenburg and Union counties:
Mecklenburg County
· Grace Elisabeth Angelino, a senior with a political science major and public policy and Spanish for the legal professions minors, of Davidson.
· Brian David Buchsbaum, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Huntersville.
· Matthew Luist Budidharma, a senior with a chemistry major and a music minor, of Charlotte.
· Kevin Chen, a junior with computer science and linguistics majors and a statistics minor, of Charlotte.
· Banks Cisne, a senior with biology and economics majors and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.
· William Riley Davis, a senior with a neuroscience major and biology and chemistry minors, of Charlotte.
· Michael James Dorgan, a senior with environmental studies and political science majors and a food studies minor, of Huntersville.
· Richard Jackson Fernandez, a senior with a biomedical engineering major and a neuroscience minor, of Charlotte.
· Celeste Hall, a senior with a biochemistry major and a neuroscience minor, of Cornelius.
· Allison Elizabeth Holbrooks, a senior with history and journalism majors and a classical humanities minor, of Charlotte.
· Kelsey M. Johnson, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors and a mathematics minor, of Cornelius.
· Peyton Jayne Kelly, a senior with psychology and communications majors and a health and society minor, of Cornelius.
· Aneri Kothari, a senior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.
· Christopher Lung, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Charlotte.
· Eron R. Lutterman, a senior with an innovation, sustainability, and management major, of Charlotte.
· Caroline Simmons Nichols, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and society and health minors, of Charlotte.
· Henna Patel, a senior with a biology major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, of Charlotte.
· Jacob Connor Pearson, a senior with statistics and analytics and business administration majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Mint Hill.
· Julianne Elizabeth Sinclair, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, of Charlotte.
· Elizabeth Stassenko, a senior with a biology major, of Charlotte.
Union County
· Reiley Nelson Baker, a senior with public policy and environmental studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Waxhaw.
· Ryan Clark, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Wesley Chapel.
· Harris ManWarren Davis, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and mathematics minors, of Unionville.
· Thomas Mark Drake, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a biology minor, of Waxhaw.
· Ali A. Khan, a senior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, of Waxhaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.