CHARLOTTE – HoopTee Charities welcomed several notable names in sports to its second annual Legends Dinner at Steak 48.
Charlotte Hornets legends Kemba Walker, Alonzo Mourning and Muggsy Bogues as well as NBA greats Ron Harper and Charles Oakley continued their support of the nonprofit.
NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick helped the effort reach the finish line.
Others attending were Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, PGA Tour golfer Harold Varner III, two-time NFL Pro Bowl player Roman Harper and UNC Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown.
Fred Whitfield, who serves as president and vice chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, founded HoopTee Charities to provide scholarships to youth so they can attend camps and educationl programs.
HoopTee Charities works with several Charlotte-area nonprofits, such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, Brace Family YMCA, Bright Blessings, Carolina Youth Coalition, Charlotte Rescue Mission, Communities in Schools, Metro School, Police Activities For Youth, Right Moves For Youth and Young Black Leadership Alliance.
HoopTee is now organizing its 19th annual HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic from July 31 to Aug. 1.
A restaurant fit for legends
Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, their father Dennis, and business partner Scott Troilo sought to create a classic American steakhouse with an intimate layout and design with luxury personal service. Steak 48 Charlotte opened December 2020 at 4425 Sharon Road.
The menu includes prime steaks and chops, such as the 45-Day Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye, as well as Bone-in Iberico Pork Chops, Prime Steakhouse Meatloaf, Shetland Island Salmon and a slew of other elevated dishes.
OpenTable named Steak 48 Charlotte toward the end of 2022 as one of the 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America. Locally, readers of South Charlotte Weekly voted Steak 48 Charlotte as Best Steakhouse for the 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards.
