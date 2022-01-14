CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed NASCAR's Daniel Suárez back to the shelter Jan. 13 and received a $43,500 donation from the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.
Suárez helped raise the money throughout the NASCAR season as part of Coca-Cola Chug for Charity, sponsored by Coca-Cola Racing. This is the second year Suárez has supported Humane Society of Charlotte through this program.
The Coca-Cola Chug for Charity began in 2002 for NASCAR drivers to raise money for their favorite charitable organization. Every time a driver takes a chug of Coca-Cola at the racetrack during the season they earn points, which in turn earns donation dollars for their favorite charity. The NASCAR driver with the most points/largest charitable donation at the end of the year is declared the Chug for Charity Champion, and each driver donates their earnings to the charity of their choice.
Suárez supports the Humane Society of Charlotte, not only by donating his Chug for Charity dollars but also by adopting from the Humane Society of Charlotte.
When Suárez and his partner, Julia Piquet, visited the shelter and donated in January 2021, they took home their cat, Nicky. When they returned to donate again this week, they took home another cat in need of a loving home, Kuvira.
Suárez has been caring for and saving animals since childhood. Everyone from his father to his sister have spent many years rehabilitating and finding homes for animals that they found as strays in their native Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.