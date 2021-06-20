CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch to its shelter June 16 for a tour and dog meet-and-greet prior to the Nashville 250 Xfinity Series race.
Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation pledged to cover the adoption fees for 45 animals at the Humane Society of Charlotte throughout the weekend.
The brands teamed up with Busch to raise awareness for pet adoption and support their ambition of ending pet homelessness. Because Busch is a local to the greater Charlotte area, he along with the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program and PEDIGREE Foundation selected the Humane Society of Charlotte for the special promotion.
While at the 2700 Toomey Avenue shelter, Busch learned about the Humane Society of Charlotte's history, its capital campaign and new, under-construction Animal Resource Center.
Busch will continue to raise awareness on pet homelessness by "hosting" life-size cutouts of adoptable dogs on top of his pit box and will debut a new paint scheme on his No.18 Toyota Camry featuring adoptable dogs along with the PEDIGREE® brand and PEDIGREE Foundation logos.
"The Humane Society of Charlotte was honored to welcome Kyle to the shelter and we are thankful to be part of this exciting race weekend with Mars Petcare and Pedigree Foundation," said Donna Stucker, HSC VP of Philanthropy. "Having adoption fees waived for some of our animals is a great incentive to raise much-needed awareness for animals waiting to find their new homes.
Those interested in adopting from the Humane Society of Charlotte should visit humanecharlotte.org/adoption and request an adoption appointment to meet any dog or cat of their choice.
