CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson announced he will run for the newly drawn Congressional District 14.
Jackson has served in the state Senate for eight years.
“I want to show the 14th Congressional District an approach to politics that is fundamentally honest and decent – and that puts the people of the district first,” Jackson said. “That means no corporate PAC money, no stock trading, just a serious approach to the practical challenges we face and treating this job like the public service that it is.”
After four terms in the N.C. Senate, he launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate. After stepping aside and endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in that race, Jackson reported $830,000 cash-on-hand in federal money, which can be used to finance his congressional race. Jackson will enter the race with the vast majority of those funds.
Congressional District 14 includes Jackson’s current N.C. Senate district and a portion of Gaston County, where he served as an assistant district attorney before being appointed to the N.C. Senate.
