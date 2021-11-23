RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards to 36 North Carolinians.
Among the winners were N.C. Rep. Dean Arp, of Union County, and Kristie Puckett Williams, of American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte.
Stein gives these awards annually to recognize North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
“As many North Carolinians faced challenges in the past year, other North Carolinians have used their time and energy to improve their neighbors’ lives,” Stein said. “It’s an honor for me to recognize this year’s Dogwood Award recipients – people whose contributions make us a stronger, safer state.”
