Myers Park teams swim toward common goal

For Myers Park swimming and diving coach Mary Goudes, this is all a bit personal.
Goudes graduated in the late 1980s from the school where she now teaches economics and personal literacy and coaches. She understands what her swimmers are going through. She was a swimmer herself in high school, and has taken great pride in building a boys and girls team that now has over 100 total members and has been knocking on the door of the state’s elite teams for years now.
Two seasons ago, the Mustang girls placed second while the boys finished fifth, but last winter they broke the door down, allowing Goudes to also know what it feels like to be a state champion.
The Lady Mustangs won their first state title since 1976, earning the school’s second overall championship by blowing out the field by nearly 50 points. The boys followed suit, finishing only a single point shy of Green Hope from capturing their first team title since 1964, the last of a six-season run of Myers Park boys championships.
Now, fueled by last year’s success, Gouds is again at the control of her teams as they try to duplicate last winter.
The boys are reloading a bit with many of their top relay swimmers having graduated. But they are expected to be just fine.
The girls, however, have to be the runaway favorites to repeat in the state’s largest classification behind star senior Kiley Wilhelm.
Wilhelm is ranked the No.2 swimmer in the nation for the Class of 2023 by Swimswam.com and among the nation's top 10 recruits on others. She stars in a pair of relays, the 100-meter backstroke and is the state record holder in the 200 individual medley - an event she broke the state record in during the 2020 season and had to reclaim last winter with a swim of 1 minute, 55.79 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than her 2020 time.
Wilhlelm is verbally committed to Harvard.
As with many top swimmers at the high school level, she doesn’t normally practice with the majority of her teammates but, despite being one of the country’s best swimmers, is much more than just a supreme talent in the pool.
"Kiley as a person, and outside of swimming, is a person who will go out of her way to engage every single person that she sees," said Mustang assistant coach and timekeeper Lynne Coyne. "She touches everyone she comes in contact with as a person. Everyone is glad they have Kiley as a swimmer, but even more so having her as a person. I had Kiley as a student before I had her as a swimmer, so I feel like I have a different perspective on her.
"Her parents have done a good job of making sure she still has normal elements to her life instead of a prodigy lifestyle that would come with her talents."
"She’s good people," Goudes added. "She’s very gracious and grateful for what she’s been given and she tries very hard to still be a big part of the team (when she’s not at practice). She understands that when she puts on the Myers Park uniform, it’s all about Myers Park."
Wilhelm is the unquestioned girls leader, but she is not doing this all alone.
The Mustangs have a wealth of riches in returning state placers Kayman Neal, a junior and top 100 national recruit in her class, who was fourth in the 100 butterfly, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and a relay swimmer; junior Grace Tuchi, who placed eighth in the 200 IM and in the 100 breaststroke and a relay swimmer; junior Sophia Plaza, who was third in the 200 IM, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and also a relay swimmer. Senior Leigh Bailey and junior Claire Johnson are also back to help lead the charge after scoring points on relay teams at last season’s state finals.
If that wasn’t enough, freshmen Sally Smith and Julia Pou each won two individual events at a recent dual meet and will certainly be factors by the end of the season.
"We have had some postponed meets so far this season, so I’m still learning some of their names and what they can do," Goudes said. "We will see more when we face South Meck and get into our season, but I do like what we have."
While the boys maybe don’t have the headliner names that the girls feature, they aren’t devoid of talent by any stretch.
Senior Nick Chow and sophomore Nolan Schear both won a pair of individual events at the same early season meet that the girls dominated in and will be among the leaders for the boys. Joseph Clark, a senior who swam on the Mustangs third-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays and missed placing at the state championship in the 200 freestyle by a quarter of a second is also back, along with senior Danny Guenther, who will team with Clark in the 200 freestyle and swim individual freestyle events. Sophomore Nathan Hohnbaum and junior Preston Davis are also back and will be among the boys taking over the relay teams that did so well last season.
Together, the Mustangs are focused on what lies ahead of their title defense and oh-so-close miss on the boys side with thoughts of standing on the podium again, but this time together.
"The kids remember the fun parts of this and right now this is very fun for them," Coyne said. "That is what makes this so fun for us.
"It's like they are all starting to have some fun," Goudes added. "And it very much is contagious. We have very many children, and they come from so many different places. It's just good to have them all together and swimming together for a common goal that we all share."
