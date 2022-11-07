CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969.
There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
So rare that only one golfer – Ardrey Kell’s Allison Emery, now a LPGA Tour pro – had ever represented the city with a title before Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill loudly made her presence known.
Rudisill shot a score of 134 over the two-day tournament, firing consecutive rounds of 5-under 67’s with only one bogie on her scorecard. It was good enough to distance Marvin Ridge’s Alicia Fang by seven strokes to easily win the individual title, becoming the first Mustang to accomplish that feat.
Rudisill, a 15-year sophomore, not only won her first state title, but did so in more than impressive fashion, breaking the former NCHSAA all-time championship round scoring record of 136, set by East Henderson’s Blair Lamb in 2003.
“I don’t even think she knows what she has accomplished yet,” said long-time Mustang boys and girls golf coach Jason Lockwood. “I think she looks at it as another tournament right now. She’s had a lot of success in the (American Junior Golf Association), but as far as what she has accomplished at CMS and at states, I think that will hit her in the future.”
Rudisill has accomplished quite a bit already. She began playing as a hobby with her father at age 7 and started to focus on her game more by entering local and regional AJGA tournaments at age 12.
Rudisill took a big step this summer when she came from two shots down to win the prestigious Shanshan Feng AJGA Girls Invitational in Boiling Springs, Florida.
That win, coupled with a few others including another big AJCA in South Carolina, has catapulted her in the rankings.
At the time of her win in Florida, which was an invite-only tournament featuring some of the region’s best golfers, Rudisill was ranked No. 66 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
She’s currently ranked 15th and is only climbing.
“I told her a long time ago that she passed the eye test as far as really good golfers that I’ve seen over the years. It’s the little things that she does,” Lockwood said. “You can’t teach somebody the length, the consistency and the work ethic that she has. She will go out to the club and practice on the range for four or five hours and she’s going out there every day.”
Rudisill said she is used to banging her driver on many of the AJGA tournament holes, but she had to considerably adjust her game at the state championships, which were held at Pinehurst No. 6, a tight course with narrow fairways and elevated greens abound.
“The yardage is different so you have to be more strategic and you can’t hit a driver on every hole like I do in most tournaments,” Rudisill said. “I have to focus on shorter clubs and making birdies or else I get left behind in the field.
“I felt really good about my game. I played really well in the practice round and coach Lockwood helped me with strategy off the tee. I was putting well, my speed was good so I felt good going into the (state tournament).”
Rudisill said she was aware of her score and knew she was in complete control after birdies on holes 10, 12 and 15 on the back nine of her final round. That performance put Rudisill well on her way to a bogie-free final round that wrote her name in the NCHSAA history books.
“Her round the second day could have even been lower,” Lockwood said. “Honestly, I didn’t see anything over the two-day spam that she did wrong. She only missed three greens out of the 36 holes. She had really good control of the golf ball and I knew she was well on her way to winning
“At Pinehurst No. 6, I’ve seen over the years that the elevated greens make it really difficult for boys and girls. To go through two rounds and to miss only three greens is very impressive.”
The Mustangs, who won a team state championship in 2006 and, along with three-time champion Ardrey Kell (2010, 2012 and 2013), represent the only Charlotte team to capture the team title.
With Rudisill leading the way, Myers Park nearly pulled off the double dip by having the individual and team champion, but wound up finishing second overall behind, falling two strokes short of Pinehurst, the team champion.
The Mustangs will lose senior Ellen Pritchard, who tied for ninth with a 155 at states, but will return Rudisill and sophomore Madison Park, who tied for 56th with a 180.
And with Rudisill only intent on improving her game, there could be plenty more championships headed their way.
“Winning three or four times this summer and the state championship gives her the confidence to go out there and do that instead of someone telling her, ‘Hey, you are this good,’” Lockwood said. “Now she has a win and can believe in herself, and she’s only going to get better.”
