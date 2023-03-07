CHARLOTTE – Moxie Mercantile will celebrate the opening of its first South Carolina store on March 10.
The Fort Mill store is housed in a building constructed in the early 1900s at 219 Main St. It will focus on home and lifestyle products with an eclectic, vintage flair that aligns with the history of the building’s architecture.
Moxie Mercantile has locations in Charlotte, Davidson and Matthews.
“I started Moxie to give local artists a platform to showcase their unique and handmade products while giving people an eccentric place to shop that is stocked with curated goods,” owner Michelle Castelloe said. "It has been rewarding to bridge the connection between customers and small business owners over the past seven years, and this expansion into South Carolina allows us to cultivate new relationships and build a larger community for not only Moxie but also the small business creators we support.”
A percentage of opening day sales will support the Humane Society of York County.
