How do you celebrate Mother’s Day? Do you call up mom and tell her you love her or do you treat her to a nice brunch? It couldn’t hurt to take a few moments to reflect on your relationship with the woman that brought you into this world.
Do you believe you are a good son or daughter to your mother? Try this personality quiz. It’s not professional advice – just a tool to get you thinking.
1. How often do you communicate with your mother?
a) Every day, without fail.
b) A few times a week.
c) Once a month or less.
d) Only on special occasions.
2. How well do you listen to your mother when she speaks?
a) I always give her my undivided attention.
b) I listen most of the time.
c) I tend to get distracted easily.
d) I rarely pay attention.
3. How often do you express gratitude and appreciation towards your mother?
a) Every chance I get.
b) On special occasions.
c) Occasionally, when she does something exceptional.
d) Rarely, if ever.
4. How supportive are you of your mother's dreams and aspirations?
a) I am her biggest cheerleader and encourage her to pursue her goals.
b) I support her, but I don't actively participate.
c) I'm not really interested in her dreams.
d) I discourage her from pursuing her dreams.
5. How willing are you to lend a helping hand to your mother?
a) I am always ready to assist her with anything she needs.
b) I help her when she asks for it.
c) I'm too busy to help most of the time.
d) I avoid helping her whenever possible.
6. How respectful are you toward your mother's opinions and decisions?
a) I respect her choices and always consider her opinions.
b) I respect her most of the time, but not always.
c) I often disagree and challenge her decisions.
d) I rarely respect her opinions or decisions.
7. How often do you spend quality time with your mother?
a) We have regular bonding activities and outings.
b) We spend time together occasionally.
c) We rarely spend quality time together.
d) I prefer spending time with friends or other activities.
8. How supportive are you during challenging times in your mother's life?
a) I am her pillar of strength and provide unwavering support.
b) I try to offer support, but I may not always be there.
c) I'm not really interested in her problems.
d) I don't support her during difficult times.
9. How well do you take care of your mother's well-being?
a) I prioritize her health and happiness above all else.
b) I remind her to take care of herself but don't actively participate.
c) I don't pay much attention to her well-being.
d) I don't concern myself with her well-being.
10. How often do you tell your mother that you love her?
a) Every day, multiple times a day.
b) Frequently, but not daily.
c) Occasionally, when the moment feels right.
d) I rarely express my love for her.
Scoring the quiz
Time to total up your points. Give yourself 4 points for every time you answered A, 3 points for B, 2 points for C and 1 point for D.
After totaling your points, you can interpret the results as follows:
• 40 points: Congratulations! You are an exceptional child to your mother, showing consistent love, care, and support.
• 30-39 points: You are a great child to your mother. Your relationship is strong, and you consistently demonstrate your love and appreciation.
• 20-29 points: You are a good child to your mother, but there is room for improvement. Consider finding ways to strengthen your bond and show more support.
• 10-19 points: It seems you could work on improving your relationship with your mother. Reflect on your answers and try to find ways to enhance your connection.
• Below 10 points: It appears you may have some challenges in your relationship with your mother. It could be beneficial to invest time and effort into improving your connection and being more supportive.
This quiz is meant to provide a general assessment and is not a judgment of your relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.