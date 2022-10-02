CHARLOTTE – Sandra and Allie Gans, a mother-daughter duo who ran the sixth annual Swim Across America Charlotte open water swim Oct. 2, have a very personal reason to be involved and raise money for cancer research – Sandra’s husband and Allie’s dad Jeff has cancer.
The Charlotte open water swim was established in 2017 – the same year Jeff Gans was diagnosed with oral cancer. Allie, the youngest of the family, was finishing up her senior year of college and frequenting home to be with her dad.
Initially, Jeff went through 9.5 hours of intensive surgery to remove part of his jaw that left him with a trach and unable to speak for days. To rebuild his jaw, they took a bone from his leg.
One year later in 2018, Sandra and Allie started Team Gans Strong to participate in Swim Across America Charlotte. The team has raised more than $10,000 in four years to support cancer research in the Charlotte community.
“We love that we are able to continue to give back to the cancer community in Charlotte, which we know all too well,” Allie said. “To be able to give hope to all of the families who unfortunately have to go through the same thing as us, is a positive thing. We hope that maybe one day the word cancer will be the past. We hope that hearing the word cancer doesn’t present an immediate feeling of fear. We hope that cancer will no longer be an earth-shattering diagnosis, but something that can be treated and even prevented.”
After being cancer-free for four years, Jeff was told in October 2021, just two weeks after the Charlotte swim, that his cancer was back.
“Our world was rocked once again,” Sandra Gans said.
Allie Gans said it has been extremely difficult watching her dad go through a second cancer battle
“When a loved one has a cancer diagnosis and beats it, you celebrate,” Allie Gans said. “But it doesn’t keep you from having a lingering cloud of fear that it will come back. Every scan and doctor’s appointment presents anxiety and you just hope that each one comes back clean. Unfortunately, that fear became real for us last year.”
Jeff has had a difficult year, with many highs and lows. More surgery, time in the hospital, radiation and therapy. Just when he started to feel normal again, he got hit with a prostate cancer diagnosis too.
“I know I’m not alone in this journey,” Allie said. “We are not the only ones affected by this disease. Unfortunately, cancer affects so many, whether it is personally, family members, friends, colleagues, etc. That is why so many of us unite to support Swim Across America – to do what we can to help find a cure – to provide hope to those going through the same thing we are going through.”
While Swim Across America is a national organization, its headquarters are actually in Charlotte. Allie became an employee of the organization as the communications director after graduating college. Allie and her mom, Sandra, became co-event directors in 2021 for the Swim Across America Charlotte open water swim, which has raised more than $600,000 since 2017 for cancer research with the Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital.
Nationally, Swim Across America holds 24 open water swims. Its funding has contributed to four FDA-approved life-saving immunotherapy treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda, and supports research with more than 60 scientific grants funded each year.
Swim Across America shared excitement in June about a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering (published in The New England Journal of Medicine) that showed a 100% success rate in treating patients in a phase 2 clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer with dostarlimab, an immunotherapy treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline. The clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering was funded by early-stage grant funding from Swim Across America.
More than 60 scientific grants are funded each year by Swim Across America and there are 10 dedicated Swim Across America Labs at major institutions including.
On the web: swimacrossamerica.org/charlotte.
