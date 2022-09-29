CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030
System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line.
Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The advancement will include public outreach, updated design, confirming the proposed alignment into Uptown and continued coordination with Norfolk Southern for use of its existing rail line.
The LYNX Red Line is a proposed regional commuter rail line that will connect Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville to Uptown Charlotte. CATS describes the line as a vital part of the 2030 System Plan that would strengthen the connection between Center City Charlotte and the northern region.
“Transit is at a pivotal moment; we have an unprecedented opportunity for federal funding that can advance the Charlotte landscape,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “It’s crucial for CATS to utilize this opportunity and plan ahead as the Charlotte region continues to grow.”
