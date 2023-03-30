CHARLOTTE – SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord invites the community to visit the aquarium and interact with mermaids.
Guests can meet the mermaids on weekends from April 8 to May 28 at the aquarium, located at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd. For an additional fee, guests can take photos with mermaids for charity and get a special mermaid makeover.
Kids can also check out a new design and color fish in the new Doodle Reef exhibit as well as play in an augmented reality sandbox and touch a sea star in the touchtank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.