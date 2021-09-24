CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing is spotlighting Jennifer Burnette Pagani’s life and her posthumous memoir, “Extraordinary: How One Woman’s Breast Cancer Journey Inspired a Community,” to honor her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
When Jen was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer, her reaction came as no surprise to those who knew and loved her. She continued to place her focus on how to help others in the community.
"Extraordinary" carries on those efforts by helping to raise money for local women affected by breast cancer.
After her diagnosis, Pagani began to post daily journal entries on CaringBridge.com to update friends and family about her journey as a breast cancer warrior. “Extraordinary” was crafted from these writings.
“Jen was a truly amazing woman. The publication of Extraordinary is part of her legacy of giving back,” said her husband Joe Pagani. “This book is a story of love, joy, faith, perseverance, and gifts found in the midst of sorrow. I hope her first-person account brings peace, comfort and understanding to others.”
Pagani, a mother, wife, daughter, friend, two-time Iron Man competitor and health aficionado, started to wonder how other women and their families were handling the financial repercussions of breast cancer treatment.
The Paganis founded the Go Jen Go Foundation, which has helped hundreds of patients who struggled financially due to treatment and medication.
Proceeds from “Extraordinary” will benefit the foundation. So far this year, the Go Jen Go has supported 118 survivors with close to $60,000 in donations.
In October, Go Jen Go is partnering with Taste of Charlotte for the Pink Cupcake Walk at Truist Field. Visit runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/TasteofCharlotteCupcakeWalk for details.
Find the book at gojengo.org, warrenpublishing.net and Amazon.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.