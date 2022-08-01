CHARLOTTE – While the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, a few high dollar prizes from the July 29 drawing were also sold in the Charlotte area.
Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte and the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville sold $1 million tickets with all five white balls. The Circle K on Waxhaw Highway in Mineral Springs sold a ticket worth $10,000 for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
The drawing was the second largest in Mega Millions history.
“This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”
