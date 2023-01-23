The Charlotte City Council, Pineville Town Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will each convene this week. Here is a preview of what they'll discuss.
Charlotte City Council
Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page)
The Charlotte City Council will hear updates on the police and fire departments as well as EMS during its 5 p.m. action review meeting. Following at 6 p.m., members will hold a public hearing before awarding a business investment grant up to $7.2 million over 12 years to Albemarle Corporation. The company intends to invest $200 million and hire 200 people for an advanced lithium technology center in Charlotte.
Members will discuss the council’s 2023 federal and state legislative agendas. The state agenda addresses mobility, safety and infrastructure.
They’ll also discuss using money from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to help residents with rental and utility assistance, as well as put toward the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s capital campaign to address homelessness.
Pineville Town Council
Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page)
The Pineville Town Council will consider accepting roads from the McCullough neighborhood into its network. Members will also discuss whether to hold Fall Fest at Lake Park or Jack Hughes Park. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
Tuesday, Jan. 24 (agenda page)
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will discuss its 2023-24 legislative agenda, which we wrote about when it was discussed in committee. The board will also hear presentations about state high school diploma endorsements and developing a budget. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will meet for its annual retreat.
