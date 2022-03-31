CHARLOTTE – The Young Marines has named the Mecklenburg County organization as the Division 2 Unit of the Year. The division includes six states and Washington, D.C.
The national youth organization promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members, ranging from age 8 to high school graduation. The program focuses on character building and leadership while promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Jon Henderson serves as commander of the Mecklenburg County Young Marines, which consists of 23 youth members and 10 adult volunteers.
“Everyone was very excited and proud when they heard the news,” Henderson said. “Our unit has very dedicated members from five different counties, some who drive an hour or more to attend meetings and events. We have an outstanding group of Young Marines and adult volunteers who strive for the best in themselves and others.”
Inspired by the video challenge of the National Young Marine of the Year, the unit created a Red Ribbon Week awareness video to talk about Special Agent Enrique “KiKi” Camarena. Online literature was used to create lines that the Young Marines memorized and acted out. The individual videos were made outside of unit meetings and then compiled by YMSgt Victoria Gacek who created the overall video.
Members have given 790 community service hours for multiple Marine Corps League functions, veteran event assistance, Color Guards, and other community events, Henderson added.
The Mecklenburg County Young Marines also participated in Division 5’s Healthy Drug Free Lifestyle event and earned two Project Alert certifications. Gacek was interviewed for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Just Think Twice” program.
“The Mecklenburg County Young Marines has done extraordinary work in Charlotte and are so deserving of this recognition,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), CEO of the Young Marines. “Its youth members and adult volunteers show great devotion to the community and reverence to veterans.”
