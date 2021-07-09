CHARLOTTE – In recognition of the 31st anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mecklenburg will host “A Discussion for Accessibility: Then, Now and Next.”
The community is invited to attend this virtual experience from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 20 at https://meck.co/3dWVZcl.
During this event, participants will hear from National ADA Activist and Charlotte native Mark Johnson who will give his unique perspective on his life prior to and after the passing of the ADA, the role he has played in local and national advocacy and ways we can all work towards a fully inclusive community.
Participants will be able to ask questions before and during the event.
Guests speakers will include:
- George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners;
- Julia Sain, executive director of Disability Rights & Resources;
- Timmothy Tibbs, Mecklenburg County ADA coordinator.
Participants can submit questions in advance to MeckCountyADA@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov.
Mecklenburg County and Disability Rights & Resources have partnered to honor the ADA legislation and encourage conversations that raise awareness and educate our community on challenges and what we can do to be solution oriented.
