CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Assessor’s Office is working to complete the 2023 Revaluation.
Assessor Ken Joyner updated city leaders on their progress during the Dec. 12 city council meeting.
Joyner said Mecklenburg County shortened its revaluation cycles in 2019 from eight years to four years to ensure property values stay close to the current market and help keep the public better educated about the process.
"The hopes were to mitigate large increases seen over eight-year cycles," Joyner said.
He assured the public that a revaluation doesn't mean an increase in property taxes, noting the council lowered the city's tax rate to be revenue neutral in 2019.
Mecklenburg County consists of 400,477 parcels. The county’s median sales price for a single-family home is $450,000.
Joyner said the assessor’s office has seen so far a 52% increase in property values countywide: 60% average increase in residential and 39% average increase in commercial.
Property owners will be notified of their new property values in March. If the value doesn’t look right, they can file an informal review online (which is preferred), by phone, by mail or in person. Residents that don’t agree with the informal review can file a formal appeal through June to the Board of Equalization and Review. After that, residents can appeal to the Property Tax Commission in Raleigh.
Joyner said residents don’t need an attorney or have to take off work for a review. They don’t have to pay anything for a review or appeal either.
Visit https:reval.mecknc.gov for more information about the process and relief programs.
