Mecklenburg County approves incentives for ACC

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved economic development incentives Jan. 18 that will allow the Atlantic Coast Conference to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
The 15-member athletic conference has been in Greensboro since 1953. The move will bring a capital investment of $4.9 million at office space in Uptown Charlotte and 50 jobs to Charlotte with an average salary of $95,000, according to Shahid Rana, an economic development specialist with Mecklenburg County.
The ACC will receive three-year grants of $40,282 from Mecklenburg County and $40,914 from the City of Charlotte.
The county expects the ACC to induce 86 jobs and an additional $116,000 in sales tax revenue by the end of the three year grant term, Rana said. The ACC is expected to generate $65,886 in revenue for the county by the final year of the grant term, and $276,220 cumulatively over the three-year grant term, he added.
Rana shared with commissioners some highlights of the conference’s community engagement and corporate culture, specifically its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and its annual mental health summit.
Approval was nearly unanimous with Commissioner Elaine Powell voting no.
After the vote, Commissioner Vilma Leake asked what Historically Black Colleges and Universities were in the ACC. After hearing none, she asked for a list of schools, which included Duke, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and Clemson.
“I asked that so the general public would know how the county money is being spent and how it is going to bring dividends back to us,” Leake said.
Leake then said she would like to know at some point who specifically will be working in the ACC headquarters office.
“We’re talking about money and giving people jobs,” she said. “So we are talking about Charlotte-Mecklenburg.”
She again clarified that she just wants the public to know how the county is investing its money.
