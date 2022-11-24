CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board opened the Letter of Intent process for its Small Grant Program.
“The ABC Board is excited to roll out its fiscal year 2024 Community Health and Wellness Grant Program to fund initiatives which align with the funding priorities of the ABC Board,” CEO Keva Walton said. “This year, we’re offering many opportunities for local nonprofit organizations to learn more about our grant making process and to be better prepared to submit successful applications.”
The first stage that is open is the Small Grant Program where grants will be awarded up to $25,000 for a one-year project period in FY 2024. For this grant cycle, the ABC Board is introducing a Letter of Intent process to ensure applicants are eligible for ABC Board funding and their proposed project aligns with the purpose of ABC Board grant funds prior to submitting a full application. The Small Grant Program LOI cycle opened Nov. 14 and closes on Dec. 5.
For the Small Grant Program, eligible organizations must have a current annual operating budget under $350,000.
The ABC Board is interested in applications from BIPOC-led and serving organizations as well as new projects that show innovation in reaching identified target populations. Only Mecklenburg County non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organizations are eligible to apply, and additional requirements are on the Board’s website.
The Small Grant Program was established in 2020 to allow qualifying smaller, grassroots nonprofit organizations and those who have not partnered with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board in the past an opportunity to apply for funding.
Also, under the umbrella Community Health and Wellness Grant Program, the Board’s Annual Grant Program LOI opens on Dec. 18 and closes on Jan. 9. The Renewal Grant Program will not require a LOI and the application grant cycle will open on Feb. 1 and close Feb. 28.
