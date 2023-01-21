CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask.
Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
“From what we have learned, this situation was brought forth in the early 2000s by both boards at that time,” Joyner said. “We have no answers or ideas on either side as to why the process did not go through at that point.”
Mecklenburg Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell couldn’t help but say “OMG” upon learning that both counties have gone more than 20 years recognizing different boundaries.
“Wow, this is just so – just so hard to believe,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “We could have lost so many thousands of dollars in property taxes.
… It’s shocking to me that this could go for so long and – doesn’t this seem to be hard to believe that it could be this way?”
Joyner said such issues can happen over time, pointing to how North Carolina and South Carolina resolved a boundary dispute in recent years.
Mecklenburg and Union counties have the option of formally requesting the state get involved in writing. Each county may appoint a special commissioner to supervise the work as the state conducts research. If the counties can’t agree on a boundary within one year of receiving the state’s survey results, the state’s boundary becomes official.
Notifications of the process would be mailed to affected property owners.
Union County commissioners received a similar report Jan. 3, but they opted to wait until Mecklenburg County responded before taking action.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and her staff did not offer any specific recommendations.
“We need to go back and do more research and have more conversations,” Diorio told them. “We just wanted to make sure you were aware. We don’t have any solid recommendations or information to give you at this time.”
Tax Administrator Vann Harrell offered a more detailed report to Union County commissioners earlier this month. As many as 267 parcels in Union County could be partially or fully moved to Mecklenburg, Harrell said. He projected a $17 million net loss in tax base for Union County.
Rodriguez-McDowell said the issue was of interest to her because the Union County boundary is located within her region, District 6. But other commissioners, such as Pat Cotham, Leigh Altman and Vilma Leake, took an interest and asked questions.
Leake asked Joyner what Mecklenburg gains and loses from moving forward with this. And she wants to see it in writing.
“There is a bitter taste in many mouths in Mecklenburg County when it comes to Union County, “Leake said. “And we have to get beyond that if we are going to do anything. Marriage, that’s what I call it. We have to be engaged first. So I’m waiting for the ring, to see what we have to offer. Mecklenburg County, not just District 6 in this process, but Mecklenburg County and its people.
“I’m just saying what we have felt in this community when we even just mention the name of Union County,” Leake continued. ”I’m serious about that. Some of you may not feel it, but there are communities that feel the negative part of Union County and what it stands for and what it has stood for, so that’s still here in our thought process. So that’s why I say I want an engagement ring first. You’ve got to do the
proposal and give me the information. Give me a ring and then we’ll talk about the wedding date.”
Joyner said changes to the boundary may affect school assignment, elections, emergency services and property taxes. He told commissioners the county may lose a few acres but might get a slight increase in valuation.
“It’s not a needle-mover,” Joyner said of the taxes. “It’s just a small area of the county.”
Mecklenburg County Attorney Tyrone Wade also advised commissioners that more discussions will be needed with Union County.
“We’ve got to think through what the ramifications would be, because you will affect several parcels and several people’s property taxes, schools,” Wade said.
Cotham expressed a desire to get the state involved to prevent a future board or other elected leaders from changing the border down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.