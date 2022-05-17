CHARLOTTE – Midan Marketing team members cooked roughly 150 dinners from April 11 to 15 at the Charlotte Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Each meal featured an entrée donated by a Midan client, with Tyson Foods’ Fresh Meats division donating Chairman’s Reserve Pork tenderloin, Birchwood Foods contributing taco meat and Creekstone Farms providing Premium Black Angus Beef burgers.
“These families have already gone through so much, and we are honored to provide the comfort of a warm meal in support,” said Kelly Loganbill, public relations manager of Midan Marketing. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with other partners in the meat industry to make a difference, since coming together when times are tough is a hallmark of the agriculture industry.”
Midan Marketing works closely with all aspects of the meat industry to provide marketing, advertising, communications and consumer research.
