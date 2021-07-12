MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect from a fraud case that occurred May 14 at 12:09 p.m.
The suspect entered the BB&T Bank, located at1321 Matthews Township Pkwy., and made a withdrawal from someone's account under false pretenses in the amount of $7,500.
Contact Detective Danielle Helms with any information at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.