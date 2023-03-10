MATTHEWS – The has named the Town of Matthews as a Tree City USA for the 22nd consecutive year for its commitment to urban forest management.
Matthews achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Being a Tree City means a lot to our residents and to me personally as mayor,” Matthews Mayor John Higdon said. “Through events like TreesMatthews in which hundreds of trees are given away to residents for planting, along with the great work of town staff and our Appearance and Tree Advisory Committee, we will continue to prioritize trees in our community.”
There are over 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide, with a combined population of 150 million.
“The trees being planted and cared for by the Town of Matthews are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
