CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office announced the return of its signature event series, Markets at 11.
Events will take place April 9, May 14 and June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ballantyne’s Backyard, a community park located on the former golf course in Ballantyne.
Markets at 11 is an open-air market series featuring over 70 small business vendors, local artisans, outdoor yoga, live music, food trucks, pop-up breweries and other family-friendly activities. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, games and their dogs to enjoy a day at the park.
In 2021, the series drew over 70,000 attendees and supported more than 400 local small businesses.
“After last year’s success, we are excited to bring back Markets at 11 and host Charlotte’s local businesses, musicians, artists and eateries,” said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations for Northwood Office. “This event series is one of many taking place in Ballantyne’s Backyard this year, and we look forward to creating unique and memorable experiences for our community to engage in.”
Ballantyne’s Backyard features over 100 acres green space with miles of running and walking trails, rolling hills, flat greens and fishing ponds. The park is between existing office buildings on the east side of Northwood’s Ballantyne property and is accessible from the main entrance off North Community House Road.
Transforming the former golf course into a community park was the first step toward a more walkable and inclusive environment as Northwood Office continues to develop the area into a mixed-use destination through Ballantyne Reimagined. The company recently announced The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery as the anchor tenant at The Bowl at Ballantyne, the new urban district for food, entertainment and shopping, opening in 2023.
