CHARLOTTE. – ManageMowed will increase its ability to provide professional landscape management service to even more south Charlotte businesses.
ManageMowed of South Charlotte, with roots planted under owner Bill Michaud, introduces a fresh approach to commercial property management that meets the need, speed and ease for today’s on-demand economy.
The brand specializes in giving businesses the curb appeal necessary to attract new customers and make a lasting first impression on existing customers by focusing on enhancing safety, security and property preservation for its clients.
“The launch of my second territory is a great next step in providing easy landscaping solutions to commercial property owners in the Greater Charlotte area,” Michaud said. “I’m thrilled to expand my services to help even more local business owners, and introduce our services to southern Charlotte, boosting their curb appeal and customer satisfaction. This expansion will be a great way for my team to help others invest in their success.”
ManageMowed South Charlotte will be Bill’s second territory, expanding his business just nine months after he opened. The second territory will serve communities starting at Uptown, all the way directly south to the southern edge of Charlotte at the South Carolina boarder.
He has over 25 years of experience in the metals industry in roles including quality manager, process engineer and department manager.
Visit www.managemowed.com/locations/south-charlotte or call 704-709-2070 for details.
