Mallard Creek senior named Youth of the Year

CHARLOTTE – A panel of local business leaders selected Jasmine Higgins as 2023 Youth of the Year for the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.
Higgins, a senior at Mallard Creek High School, credits the Belmont Avenue Boys & Girls Club for supporting her. She’s been a member there for nearly 12 years and mentors younger children.
“Before I came to the Boys & Girls Club, I was very timid and shy,” Higgins said. “The Boys & Girls Club gave me a safe space to openly express myself without being afraid to do so.”
She is a member of the track team, cheerleading team and National Honors Society – all while maintaining a 4.3 grade point average. She has an interest in pursuing a career in athletic training.
“Jasmine is a remarkable, determined young woman who fully embodies all the traits you look for in the prestigious Youth of the Year competition,” said Amy Hudson, executive director for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. “Her smile lights up the room, and she has an energy about her that draws people in. She has grown so much since first joining our club.”
