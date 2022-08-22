CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina.
Lucia’s wish was to become a publisher author. The nonprofit said fantasy books and movies provided Lucia an escape from doctors appointments and managing her cystic fibrosis diagnosis.
“Artifacts of Fire” is available online via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.com.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The nonprofit points to research that shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina serves 51 counties in North Carolina from Alamance to the west. The chapter has granted more than 5,300 wishes since its inception in 1985.
On the web: www. nc.wish.org
