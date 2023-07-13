CHARLOTTE – Mayor Vi Lyles has officially entered the 2023 campaign, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Lyles filed for office on July 12. She is seeking her fourth term as mayor. Before becoming the first Black woman to serve as mayor of Charlotte, the Democrat served as an at-large member of the Charlotte City Council and worked as an assistant city manager for the City of Charlotte.
The only other candidate to emerge in Charlotte races over the past couple of day has been Stephanie Hand.
Hand, a United Methodist clergy with experience in the airport industry, is running again for Tariq Bokhari’s District 6 seat. The Democrat campaigned for the same seat in 2022 but lost to Bokhari by 357 votes. Bokhari has not yet filed for reelection.
Danté Anderson (District 1) and Ed Driggs (District 7) are the only incumbents to file so far. Candidates have until July 21 to file.
Pineville race
Amelia Stinson-Wesley is running for a second term on the Pineville Town Council. The Democrat was the leading vote-getter in the 2019 race.
Stinson-Wesley is pastor of Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlotte. She has served on the boards for the NC Council of Churches and President James K. Polk State Historic Site.
The only other Pineville resident to run for office is Mayor Pro Tem Ed Samaha, who is running for mayor.
2023 election races at a glance
Campaign filing continues until July 21 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
City of Charlotte
• Current Mayor: Vi Lyles
• Current At-Large Members: Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell & Braxton Winston
• Current District Members: Danté Anderson (D-1), Malcolm Graham (D-2), Victoria Watlington (D-3), Reneé Johnson (D-4), Marjorie Molina (D-5), Tariq Bokhari (D-6) & Ed Driggs (D-7)
• Running for Mayor: Vi Lyles (I)
• Running for At-Large Council: Ben Copeland & Charlene Henderson
• Running for District 1 Council: Danté Anderson (I)
• Running for District 2 Council: N/A
• Running for District 3 Council: Tiawana Deling Brown & James Harrison Bowers
• Running for District 4 Council: N/A
• Running for District 5 Council: N/A
• Running for District 6 Council: Stephanie Hand
• Running for District 7 Council: Ed Driggs (I)
Town of Pineville
• Current Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards
• Current Commissioners: Les Gladden, Chris McDonough, Ed Samaha & Amelia Stinson-Wesley
• Running for Mayor: Ed Samaha
• Running for Commissioner: Amelia Stinson-Wesley (I)
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
• Current At-Large Members: Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara, Lenora Shipp
• Running for At-Large Member: Bill Fountain, Juanrique Hall, Shamaiye Haynes, Liz Monterrey & Lenora Shipp (I)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.