CHARLOTTE – On the heels of Ugo Beauty & Artistry’s inaugural women’s health and self-care series last month, the Black-owned luxury day spa is giving back yet again.
During the Galentine’s Day-themed mixer in February, the spa raised money to support The Relatives, a nonprofit dedicated to serving youth and young adults.
The spa has also announced a separate scholarship program its launching for current and upcoming students attending community colleges and trade schools.
“I’m always happy to support our local community,” said Chidimma Ekwem, founder and owner of Ugo Beauty & Artistry. “Whether through our work with The Relatives or our newly launched scholarship program, we are all about empowering women.”
Last year, the U.G.O Initiative donated back-to-school packs to youth staying at The Relatives, as the organization provides wellness services and other resources to youth and women in the Charlotte area.
“The Relatives is excited to again partner with UGO Artistry and the U.G.O Initiative,” said Trish Hobson, executive director at The Relatives. “We appreciate the highlight during such a notable event, celebrating women leaders from our community. We’re inspired by Chidimma’s generosity.”
Additionally, Ugo artistry announced that applications are open for a $500 scholarship for current and upcoming students attending local community colleges or eligible trade programs. The spa owner is founding the scholarship to aid in their pursuit of a career in the beauty industry.
