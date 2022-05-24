CHARLOTTE – The Lowe’s Foundation has donated $500,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Miracle at Cedar Street, a capital campaign to raise money for a new men’s campus.
Lowe’s donation will also fund a new learning center that will empower workforce development. Graduating residents will be connected to employers, some of which are contractors on the capital campaign project. The Lowe’s Learning Center in the new facility will also provide workforce development opportunities to future residents.
Charlotte Rescue Mission launched the Miracle at Cedar Street campaign in 2021 to raise money for a new men’s facility for the cost-free, residential drug and alcohol recovery program they provide. The current building is nearly 100 years old. Originally designed as an office building, it operates under an outdated building code, does not comply with ADA standards, and has limited options for mitigating the spread of illnesses.
Officials with the Charlotte Rescue Mission say the new building will provide a more conducive space for recovery and allow the nonprofit to serve 100 additional men each year. The organization broke ground on the new building on May 5.
Learning centers at both Charlotte Rescue Mission’s men’s and women’s campuses allow residents to gain training in digital literacy, resume-building, interviewing skills and GED prep courses. The organization offers these classes alongside their residential recovery program to help set graduates up for success beyond the four-month program.
“We’re so grateful that the Lowe’s Foundation has chosen to support the men in our program in this generous way,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “Their donation means that countless men for many years to come will have access to opportunities to advance their knowledge and skill set."
On the web: www.miracleatcedarstreet.org
