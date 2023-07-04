CHARLOTTE – Spring Street Plaza will be one of 100 community projects to be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns.
Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.
Spring Street Plaza is in the Greenville neighborhood. The site, within the North Tryon/North Graham Corridors of Opportunity, is between homes and adjacent to Greenville Park and Walter G. Byers Elementary School.
The vision for the site includes public art, a fruit orchard or native tree grove, and accommodations for all ages and abilities.
With the community once demolished in favor of local interstates and with minimal shade and tree coverage, this project presents an opportunity to invest in gathering spaces and reconnect residents. The plaza will be a part of the Urban Arboretum Trail, a program dedicated to these goals.
The City of Charlotte Urban Design Center and Tree Canopy Preservation Program began conducting public engagement in Greenville in 2019, including hosting pop-up information sessions and recording stories from longtime residents. The community expressed a desire to have natural, quiet places with plenty of seating for gathering, listening to music and enjoying nature. The idea of Spring Street Plaza blossomed from there.
Lowe’s is partnering with the city, local Lowe’s associates, construction pros and impact partner Points of Light to complete the project.
This is the second year in a row that the City of Charlotte received a Lowe’s Hometowns grant. Last year, funding helped to design and build The Ritz at Washington Heights, a plaza and park at the site of the city’s last segregated movie theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.