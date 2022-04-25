CHARLOTTE – Lizzo plans to perform Oct. 20 at the Spectrum Center as part of The Special Tour.
The three-time Grammy winner is coming off the release of her new single “About Damn Time,” available via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The single heralds Lizzo’s upcoming album “SPECIAL,” due July 15.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, FL, and runs through November. Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
Lizzo has had a busy 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live” and visits to NBC’s “The TODAY Show” and CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” She can also currently be seen in the Amazon Prime reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.”
