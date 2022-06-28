CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne's second annual live music series, Live at 11, is returning for first-Friday summer concerts benefitting Classroom Central.
Kick off Fourth of July weekend with local artists, Justin Mintun and N-SPIRE, as well as food truck bites, local brews and wine from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 1 at Ballantyne's Backyard, 11611 North Community House Road. Tickets cost $10.
Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-at-11-outdoor-concert-in-ballantynes-backyard-tickets-353971266587?aff=bblast62022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.