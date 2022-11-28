CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas.
These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.
And here in Charlotte, people will also be able to use the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine to support local needs by buying a soft pillow and warm blanket for a newly arrived refugee or a week’s worth of groceries for a family in need.
The Charlotte partners for the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine are Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.
The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine will be near the fountain in Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence shopping complex, located one block north of I-485 on Providence Road, from Dec. 13 to 17.
Since 2017, Giving Machines have been placed in select cities throughout the world, raising more than $15.1 million for charitable organizations. A Mobile Giving Machine will travel to four other Southern cities from Thanksgiving through Christmas: St. Augustine, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina.
The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provides an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities.
Visit www.mobilegivingmachine.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.