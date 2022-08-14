CHARLOTTE – LaTasha Morrison, nationally known author, speaker and founder of the Be the Bridge Movement, will lead a seminar about racial equity and healing called “Courageous Conversations” at Light of Christ United Methodist Church.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church, 9106 Bryant Farms Road.
“As a church, we have been having ‘Courageous Conversations’ about the beauty of diversity, the challenge of listening and what it means to be an ally,” said the Rev. Marianne Romanat, lead pastor of Light of Christ United Methodist Church. “We hope to invite those who live in greater Charlotte into the ongoing conversation about racial equity and healing, which is complicated and needed in our country. Ms. Morrison’s message creates understanding about how the Gospel naturally leads to humbling oneself, recognizing one’s part in perpetuating disunity, and then taking positive steps, finding strength to be a Bridge builder in daily living. The Christian faith is an ideal platform for seeking reconciliation, recognizing the image of God in all persons and loving our neighbors.”
This event is co-sponsored by Light of Christ Church, Carolina Cross Connection, the United Methodist Foundation of Western NC, the Office of Equity & Justice Ministries of the Western NC Conference and the Catawba Valley and Metro Districts of the United Methodist Church.
An optional love offering will be received at the event to allow attendees to support the “Be the Bridge” Movement.
Advance registration is required at locumc.org/events due to limited seating. There is no cost to attend. Child care is available at no cost if reserved at the time of registration. Lunch will be sold to attendees during the event by “In The Army Que” Barbeque Family Business.
Visit locumc.org/events to register. Email locumc@locumc.org or call 980-355-0637 with questions.
